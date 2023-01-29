BETTING NBA
10:45 AM, January 29, 2023

LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/29/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open +4   -108   O 215   -110   +142  
 Current +6.5   -108   215   -110   +210  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -4   -112   U 215   -110   -168  
 Current -6.5   -112   215   -110   -255  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   23.5 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. C  Ivica Zubac   10.3 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. SF  Norman Powell   16.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SG  Terance Mann   8.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   12.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PG  Reggie Jackson   11.3 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   28.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   22.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   15.3 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   14.0 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   12.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. PG  Ricky Rubio   4.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 ATL +1.5 231.5 120-113
Thu, Jan 26 SA -13.0 234.5 138-100
Tue, Jan 24 LAL -4.0 232.0 133-115
Sun, Jan 22 DAL +1.5 222.5 112-98
Fri, Jan 20 SA -7.5 231.0 131-126

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 27 OKC +1.0 222.0 112-100
Thu, Jan 26 HOU -8.0 217.0 113-95
Tue, Jan 24 NY -3.0 220.5 105-103
Sat, Jan 21 MIL -3.5 217.5 114-102
Fri, Jan 20 GS -10.5 219.0 120-114