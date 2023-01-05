BETTING NBA
12:36 PM, January 5, 2023

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/05

Date: 01/05/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open +5   -110   O 225.5   -110   +176  
 Current +4.5   -110   225.5   -110   +162  
Denver Nuggets  Open -5   -110   U 225.5   -110   -210  
 Current -4.5   -110   225.5   -110   -194  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   24.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. SF  Kawhi Leonard   17.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.2 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.1 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. SF  Norman Powell   15.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.6 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 9.5 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   18.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   17.1 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.7 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PG  Bones Hyland   13.4 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 MIA +1.5 218.5 110-100
Sat, Dec 31 IND -2.5 230.5 131-130
Thu, Dec 29 BOS +6.5 228.0 116-110
Tue, Dec 27 TOR +3.5 218.5 124-113
Mon, Dec 26 DET -5.5 222.5 142-131

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 MIN -4.0 231.0 124-111
Sun, Jan 01 BOS +3.5 234.0 123-111
Fri, Dec 30 MIA -4.0 224.0 124-119
Wed, Dec 28 SAC +2.5 237.5 127-126
Tue, Dec 27 SAC -3.0 237.5 113-106