12:32 PM, December 26, 2022

LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/26/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open -4.5   -110   O 223   -110   -198  
 Current -5   -108   221.5   -110   -200  
Detroit Pistons  Open +4.5   -110   U 223   -110   +166  
 Current +5   -112   221.5   -110   +168  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   23.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
2. C  Ivica Zubac   9.8 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
3. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. PG  John Wall   11.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
5. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.0 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. SG  Terance Mann   8.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
2. PG  Killian Hayes   9.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. C  Jalen Duren   7.4 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.4 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. PF  Marvin Bagley III   10.7 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 PHI +3.5 214.0 119-114
Wed, Dec 21 CHA -9.0 229.0 126-105
Sat, Dec 17 WAS -5.5 219.5 102-93
Thu, Dec 15 PHO +6.5 218.0 111-95
Wed, Dec 14 MIN -7.0 221.5 99-88

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 ATL +10.0 234.0 130-105
Wed, Dec 21 PHI +11.5 222.0 113-93
Tue, Dec 20 UTA +2.5 228.5 126-111
Sun, Dec 18 BKN +8.0 228.0 124-121
Fri, Dec 16 SAC +6.5 238.5 122-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons on the road off two or more days rest over their last 6 games