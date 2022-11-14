BETTING NBA
04:52 PM, November 14, 2022

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14

Date: 11/14/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open -5.5   -110   O 219.5   -110   -200  
 Current -5   -110   219.5   -110   -205  
Houston Rockets  Open +5.5   -110   U 219.5   -110   +168   
 Current +5   -110   219.5   -110   +172   

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   24.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. C  Ivica Zubac   10.6 Points, 11.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
3. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   14.7 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. PG  Reggie Jackson   10.1 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
5. SF  Norman Powell   11.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SG  Luke Kennard   8.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. C  Alperen Sengn   16.1 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
2. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   19.2 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SG  Jalen Green   21.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   10.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   12.9 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 12 BKN -2.0 212.0 110-95
Wed, Nov 09 LAL -3.5 220.0 114-101
Mon, Nov 07 CLE +4.0 212.5 119-117
Sun, Nov 06 UTA -3.5 219.0 110-102
Fri, Nov 04 SA -3.5 225.5 113-106

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 12 NO +10.5 233.0 119-106
Wed, Nov 09 TOR +10.0 224.5 116-109
Mon, Nov 07 ORL +5.0 224.5 134-127
Sat, Nov 05 MIN +8.0 234.5 129-117
Wed, Nov 02 LAC +6.0 222.5 109-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Houston Rockets are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Houston Rockets have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Los Angeles Clippers off two or more days rest
  • The Houston Rockets have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at home off two or more days rest