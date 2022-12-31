BETTING NBA
12:23 PM, December 31, 2022

LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/31

Date: 12/31/2022
Time: 03:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open -3.5   -110   O 230   -110   -158  
 Current -3.5   -106   230.5   -110   -156  
Indiana Pacers  Open +3.5   -110   U 230   -110   +134  
 Current +3.5   -114   230.5   -110   +132  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   23.7 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. SF  Kawhi Leonard   16.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.3 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
4. PG  John Wall   11.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.2 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   16.1 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PF  Jalen Smith   10.0 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.2 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 29 BOS +6.5 228.0 116-110
Tue, Dec 27 TOR +3.5 218.5 124-113
Mon, Dec 26 DET -5.5 222.5 142-131
Fri, Dec 23 PHI +3.5 214.0 119-114
Wed, Dec 21 CHA -9.0 229.0 126-105

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 29 CLE +4.0 225.0 135-126
Tue, Dec 27 ATL +1.5 238.0 129-114
Mon, Dec 26 NO +2.0 234.5 113-93
Fri, Dec 23 MIA +6.0 223.5 111-108
Wed, Dec 21 BOS +9.5 232.5 117-112

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers since the start of 2020/2021