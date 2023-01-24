BETTING NBA
12:18 PM, January 24, 2023

LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/24

Date: 01/24/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open -4   -106   O 231.5   -110   -172  
 Current -5   -110   230   -110   -196  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +4   -114   U 231.5   -110   +144  
 Current +5   -110   230   -110   +164  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   20.5 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. SF  Paul George   23.1 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.2 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SF  Norman Powell   16.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PF  Nicolas Batum   6.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   29.8 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   12.9 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   12.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. PF  Wenyen Gabriel   6.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   5.9 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 22 DAL +1.5 222.5 112-98
Fri, Jan 20 SA -7.5 231.0 131-126
Wed, Jan 18 UTA +8.5 229.5 126-103
Tue, Jan 17 PHI -1.5 224.0 120-110
Sun, Jan 15 HOU -10.0 220.5 121-100

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 22 POR +5.5 239.0 121-112
Fri, Jan 20 MEM +6.5 244.0 122-121
Wed, Jan 18 SAC -2.5 244.0 116-111
Mon, Jan 16 HOU -7.5 236.0 140-132
Sun, Jan 15 PHI +5.5 235.0 113-112

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on the road off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers over their last 14 games
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 14-5 (.737) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers over their last 19 games
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 13-7 (.650) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers off two or more days rest over their last 20 games