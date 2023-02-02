BETTING NBA
12:46 PM, February 2, 2023

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/02

Date: 02/02/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open +5   -110   O 230.5   -112   +180  
 Current +4   -110   230   -108   +148  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -5   -110   U 230.5   -108   -215  
 Current -4   -110   230   -112   -176  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   21.8 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SF  Paul George   23.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.2 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SF  Norman Powell   16.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   12.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PG  Reggie Jackson   11.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.8 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SF  Grayson Allen   10.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SG  Pat Connaughton   8.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SF  Khris Middleton   11.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 31 CHI -3.0 225.0 108-103
Sun, Jan 29 CLE +11.5 215.0 122-99
Sat, Jan 28 ATL +1.5 231.5 120-113
Thu, Jan 26 SA -13.0 234.5 138-100
Tue, Jan 24 LAL -4.0 232.0 133-115

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 31 CHA -11.0 245.0 124-115
Sun, Jan 29 NO -10.5 229.5 135-110
Fri, Jan 27 IND -6.5 239.5 141-131
Wed, Jan 25 DEN -12.5 227.5 107-99
Mon, Jan 23 DET -11.5 236.0 150-130