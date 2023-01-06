BETTING NBA
02:07 PM, January 6, 2023

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/06

Date: 01/06/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open +3   -112   O N/A   N/A   +122  
 Current +3.5   -112   N/A   N/A   +142  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -3   -108   U N/A   N/A   -144  
 Current -3.5   -108   N/A   N/A   -168  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   23.7 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
2. C  Ivica Zubac   10.1 Points, 10.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. PG  Reggie Jackson   11.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. SF  Norman Powell   15.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. PF  Nicolas Batum   6.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   24.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   16.8 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.5 Points, 11.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. C  Naz Reid   10.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.5 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 05 DEN +4.5 229.5 122-91
Mon, Jan 02 MIA +1.5 218.5 110-100
Sat, Dec 31 IND -2.5 230.5 131-130
Thu, Dec 29 BOS +6.5 228.0 116-110
Tue, Dec 27 TOR +3.5 218.5 124-113

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 POR +1.0 234.0 113-106
Mon, Jan 02 DEN +4.0 231.0 124-111
Sat, Dec 31 DET -7.0 232.0 116-104
Fri, Dec 30 MIL +7.5 229.5 123-114
Wed, Dec 28 NO +6.5 233.5 119-118

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves since the start of 2020/2021