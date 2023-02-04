BETTING NBA
11:38 AM, February 4, 2023

LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 02/04/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open -2.5   -110   O 223.5   -110   -138  
 Current -3.5   -112   219   -110   -162  
New York Knicks  Open +2.5   -110   U 223.5   -110   +118  
 Current +3.5   -108   219   -110   +136  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   21.6 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SF  Paul George   23.1 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. SF  Norman Powell   16.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. C  Ivica Zubac   10.2 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   12.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PG  Reggie Jackson   11.1 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.7 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   22.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   20.3 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   12.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. PG  Quentin Grimes   10.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. C  Jericho Sims   3.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 02 MIL +4.0 230.5 106-105
Tue, Jan 31 CHI -3.0 225.0 108-103
Sun, Jan 29 CLE +11.5 215.0 122-99
Sat, Jan 28 ATL +1.5 231.5 120-113
Thu, Jan 26 SA -13.0 234.5 138-100

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 02 MIA +3.0 212.5 106-104
Tue, Jan 31 LAL -2.0 232.0 129-123
Sat, Jan 28 BKN +0.5 223.0 122-115
Thu, Jan 26 BOS +8.5 221.5 120-117
Tue, Jan 24 CLE +3.0 220.5 105-103

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 1-4 (.200) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 10-17 (.370) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 16-9 (.615) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 7-12 (.368) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 6-2 (.750) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 3-5 (.375) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 26-42 (.382) against the spread at home since the start of 2021/2022
  • The New York Knicks are 8-1 (.889) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 9 games
  • The New York Knicks are 14-5 (.737) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 19 games
  • The New York Knicks are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home off a win over their last 5 games
  • The New York Knicks are 9-24 (.273) against the spread at home off a win over their last 33 games
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 2-5 (.250) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 1-5 (.167) against the spread on the road off a loss over their last 6 games
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 9-16 (.346) against the spread at home off a loss over their last 26 games