01:29 PM, October 27, 2022

LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/27

Date: 10/27/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open -7   -110   O 215.5   -110   -290  
 Current -6.5   -110   217.5   -112   -250  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +7   -110   U 215.5   -110   +235  
 Current +6.5   -110   217.5   -108   +205  

Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. SG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.0 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. SG  Luguentz Dort   11.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
3. PG  Tre Mann   15.0 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. SF  Kenrich Williams   6.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. PF  Jeremiah Robinson-Earl   8.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. SG  Aaron Wiggins   7.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   23.7 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. C  Ivica Zubac   9.0 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. PG  John Wall   14.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. SF  Norman Powell   7.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PG  Reggie Jackson   7.8 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. SG  Luke Kennard   9.8 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Oct 25 OKC -5.5 217.0 108-94
Sun, Oct 23 PHO +1.0 219.0 112-95
Sat, Oct 22 SAC -2.0 224.5 111-109
Thu, Oct 20 LAL -5.0 226.5 103-97
Fri, Apr 15 NO +1.5 216.0 105-101

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Oct 25 LAC +5.5 217.0 108-94
Sun, Oct 23 MIN +9.5 225.5 116-106
Sat, Oct 22 DEN +8.5 227.5 122-117
Wed, Oct 19 MIN +11.0 226.0 115-108
Sun, Apr 10 LAC +11.5 216.5 138-88

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at home in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at home
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at home over their last 13 games