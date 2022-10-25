BETTING NBA
09:47 AM, October 25, 2022

LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 10/25/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open -10   -110   O 214.5   -110   -500  
 Current -9.5    -110   214.5    -110   -430  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +10   -110   U 214.5   -110 +385  
 Current +9.5    -110   214.5   -110   +340  

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Oct 23 PHO +1.0 219.0 112-95
Sat, Oct 22 SAC -2.0 224.5 111-109
Thu, Oct 20 LAL -5.0 226.5 103-97
Fri, Apr 15 NO +1.5 216.0 105-101
Tue, Apr 12 MIN +3.0 231.0 109-104

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Oct 23 MIN +9.5 225.5 116-106
Sat, Oct 22 DEN +8.5 227.5 122-117
Wed, Oct 19 MIN +11.0 226.0 115-108
Sun, Apr 10 LAC +11.5 216.5 138-88
Fri, Apr 08 LAL +6.0 225.0 120-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games vs. a team with a winning % below .400.
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600.
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games vs. a team with a losing straight-up record.
  • Under is 4-0 in Oklahoma City Thunder’s last 4 home games.
  • Under is 6-1 in Los Angeles Clippers’ last 7 overall.
  • Los Angeles Clippers are 2-8 ATS in the last 10 meetings in Oklahoma City.