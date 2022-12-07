BETTING NBA
LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/07/2022

Date: 12/07/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open -6   -110   O 219.5   -110   -250  
 Current -6   -110   218.5   -110   -245  
Orlando Magic  Open +6   -110   U 219.5   -110   +205  
 Current +6   -110   218.5   -110   +200  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   23.4 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. C  Ivica Zubac   10.7 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. SF  Kawhi Leonard   11.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
5. SF  Robert Covington   5.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SG  Terance Mann   8.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.7 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. SF  Franz Wagner   19.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. PG  Markelle Fultz   11.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. PG  Cole Anthony   13.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
5. PF  Moritz Wagner   10.0 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. C  Mo Bamba   7.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 05 CHA -6.5 218.0 119-117
Sat, Dec 03 SAC +3.5 228.0 123-96
Wed, Nov 30 UTA +7.5 222.5 125-112
Tue, Nov 29 POR +4.0 211.5 118-112
Sun, Nov 27 IND +2.0 221.0 114-100

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 05 MIL +10.5 226.0 109-102
Sat, Dec 03 TOR +11.0 220.0 121-108
Fri, Dec 02 CLE +10.5 217.5 107-96
Wed, Nov 30 ATL +6.5 228.0 125-108
Mon, Nov 28 BKN +11.5 224.0 109-102

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Orlando Magic on the road off a win
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic on the road off a win over their last 7 games