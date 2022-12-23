BETTING NBA
11:53 AM, December 23, 2022

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/23

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open +4   -110   O 217   -110   +148  
 Current +3.5   -110   216   -110   +126  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -4   -110   U 217   -110   -176  
 Current -3.5   -110   216   -110   -148  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   23.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
2. SF  Kawhi Leonard   15.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. PG  John Wall   11.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
5. C  Ivica Zubac   9.9 Points, 10.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   32.5 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 10.3 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   17.1 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.9 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. PG  Shake Milton   11.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 CHA -9.0 229.0 126-105
Sat, Dec 17 WAS -5.5 219.5 102-93
Thu, Dec 15 PHO +6.5 218.0 111-95
Wed, Dec 14 MIN -7.0 221.5 99-88
Mon, Dec 12 BOS +4.0 225.5 113-93

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 DET -11.5 222.0 113-93
Mon, Dec 19 TOR -6.5 219.5 104-101
Fri, Dec 16 GS -9.0 221.5 118-106
Tue, Dec 13 SAC -4.5 229.0 123-103
Sun, Dec 11 CHA -10.5 220.0 131-113