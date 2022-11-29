BETTING NBA
12:20 PM, November 29, 2022

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/29

Date: 11/29/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open +3.5   -110   O 216.5   -110   +134  
 Current +3   -108   214.5   -110   +132  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -3.5   -110   U 216.5   -110   -158  
 Current -3   -112   214.5   -110   -156  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. C  Ivica Zubac   10.5 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
2. PG  Reggie Jackson   11.9 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. SF  Norman Powell   14.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   14.6 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. SG  Terance Mann   8.0 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. SF  Robert Covington   4.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. SG  Anfernee Simons   23.2 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.6 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   21.5 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SF  Josh Hart   9.6 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
5. SF  Justise Winslow   7.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   6.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 IND +2.0 221.0 114-100
Fri, Nov 25 DEN +4.0 219.0 114-104
Wed, Nov 23 GS +10.0 223.0 124-107
Mon, Nov 21 UTA -2.0 222.5 121-114
Sat, Nov 19 SA -8.5 221.5 119-97

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 BKN +8.0 224.0 111-97
Fri, Nov 25 NY +3.5 217.0 132-129
Wed, Nov 23 CLE +7.5 214.0 114-96
Mon, Nov 21 MIL +9.5 213.5 119-111
Sat, Nov 19 UTA -4.0 228.0 118-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at home since the start of 2020/2021