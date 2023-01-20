BETTING NBA
12:24 PM, January 20, 2023

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/20

Date: 01/20/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open -7   -110   O 231.5   -110   -300  
 Current -7   -110   232   -110   -280  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +7   -110   U 231.5   -110   +240  
 Current +7   -110   232   -110   +230  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   19.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. SF  Paul George   23.4 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. SG  Terance Mann   8.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. C  Ivica Zubac   10.3 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Norman Powell   16.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.3 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   13.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. SF  Josh Richardson   11.2 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. PF  Jeremy Sochan   9.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. C  Zach Collins   9.2 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 UTA +8.5 229.5 126-103
Tue, Jan 17 PHI -1.5 224.0 120-110
Sun, Jan 15 HOU -10.0 220.5 121-100
Fri, Jan 13 DEN -4.5 222.0 115-103
Tue, Jan 10 DAL -0.5 223.5 113-101

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 17 BKN +2.0 228.5 106-98
Sun, Jan 15 SAC +6.5 246.5 132-119
Fri, Jan 13 GS +8.5 243.5 144-113
Wed, Jan 11 MEM +13.5 241.0 135-129
Mon, Jan 09 MEM +11.0 234.0 121-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs since the start of 2021/2022