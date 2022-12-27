BETTING NBA
11:36 AM, December 27, 2022

LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/27/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open +4.5   -110   O 219   -110   +156  
 Current +5.5   -114   219   -110   +172  
Toronto Raptors  Open -4.5   -110   U 219   -110   -186  
 Current -5.5   -106   219   -110   -205  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   23.7 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. C  Ivica Zubac   9.8 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
3. PG  John Wall   12.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
4. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.1 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. SF  Norman Powell   15.1 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   26.2 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   19.0 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.6 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   18.9 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PF  Chris Boucher   10.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. PG  Malachi Flynn   6.8 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 26 DET -5.5 222.5 142-131
Fri, Dec 23 PHI +3.5 214.0 119-114
Wed, Dec 21 CHA -9.0 229.0 126-105
Sat, Dec 17 WAS -5.5 219.5 102-93
Thu, Dec 15 PHO +6.5 218.0 111-95

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 CLE +4.5 214.0 118-107
Wed, Dec 21 NY +2.0 217.5 113-106
Mon, Dec 19 PHI +6.5 219.5 104-101
Sun, Dec 18 GS -6.0 224.0 126-110
Fri, Dec 16 BKN -0.5 224.5 119-116

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers since the start of 2020/2021