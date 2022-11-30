BETTING NBA
03:59 PM, November 30, 2022

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/30

Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open +6.5   -110   O 226.5   -110   +215  
 Current +6.5   -110   224.5   -110   +220  
Utah Jazz  Open -6.5   -110   U 226.5   -110   -260  
 Current -6.5   -110   224.5   -110   -270  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. C  Ivica Zubac   10.6 Points, 11.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
2. PG  John Wall   12.1 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   14.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
5. SF  Norman Powell   14.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Terance Mann   8.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   22.2 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   19.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
3. C  Kelly Olynyk   13.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. PG  Collin Sexton   13.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.0 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. SG  Malik Beasley   14.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 29 POR +4.0 211.5 118-112
Sun, Nov 27 IND +2.0 221.0 114-100
Fri, Nov 25 DEN +4.0 219.0 114-104
Wed, Nov 23 GS +10.0 223.0 124-107
Mon, Nov 21 UTA -2.0 222.5 121-114

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 CHI -2.0 235.0 114-107
Sat, Nov 26 PHO +6.5 232.0 113-112
Fri, Nov 25 GS +8.0 240.0 129-118
Wed, Nov 23 DET -12.0 234.0 125-116
Mon, Nov 21 LAC +2.0 222.5 121-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Utah Jazz are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021