LA Lakers Still Want 76ers' Doc Rivers as Head Coach

NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are still hoping that Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers will become available.

And Lakers Nation let out a collective, “why?”

There’s a lot to unpack here.

Philadelphia fans were clamoring for Rivers to be fired after their exit from the 2021-22 postseason, but 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was emphatic that Rivers would return as head coach. So, it’s a little weird that the Lakers think he will be available and that they even want him in the first place.

Rivers is 1043-735 for a .587 career win rate during the regular season as a head coach. However, after another disappointing postseason, his past playoff failures have been under the microscope.

Last week it was reported that Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts, and Kenny Atkinson are currently the three finalists for the Lakers head coaching gig.

The Sixers finished fourth in the East and were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Lakers failed to make the playoffs after finishing 11th in the West.

