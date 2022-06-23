Lakers Acquire 35th Pick From Magic For Future 2nd-Rounder

The Lakers being involved here shouldn’t be a total shock. They have been publicly talking to and working out prospects leading up to the draft despite not having a pick this year. Orlando makes out fine by still having the first overall pick and the 32nd pick this season. They’ve done well to scoop up that future second-rounder and an unlisted amount of cash in the process.
Los Angeles needs to bring in a youthful spark after a disappointing 2021 season and this may be their only chance at it. Keep an eye on where they go with the 35th pick. They may already have someone in mind.
NBA Draft Betting Odds
You can bet on the NBA Draft leading right up to the first pick through draft positions totals, exact order parlays, and much more only on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
