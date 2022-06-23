Lakers Acquire 35th Pick From Magic For Future 2nd-Rounder

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired the 35th overall pick in this year’s draft in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers being involved here shouldn’t be a total shock. They have been publicly talking to and working out prospects leading up to the draft despite not having a pick this year. Orlando makes out fine by still having the first overall pick and the 32nd pick this season. They’ve done well to scoop up that future second-rounder and an unlisted amount of cash in the process.

Los Angeles needs to bring in a youthful spark after a disappointing 2021 season and this may be their only chance at it. Keep an eye on where they go with the 35th pick. They may already have someone in mind.

