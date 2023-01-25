Lakers' Anthony Davis to Return Wednesday

Sitting a game and a half out of the final play-in spot in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to receive a significant boost to their lineup. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, star forward Anthony Davis will return Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.
L.A. Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will return to the lineup Wednesday vs. SAS, barring any setback during his pregame warmup, league sources told ESPN. He will be back in the lineup 5 1/2 weeks after suffering a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot
Davis has missed over a month after suffering a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot back on December 16. The 29-year-old is expected to be limited to around 20-24 minutes.
Before the injury, Davis had firmly re-established himself as one of the best players in basketball, posting per-game averages of 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.1 blocks across 33.4 minutes (25 games).
In addition to Davis, forward Rui Hachimura will also be available Wednesday in what would be his Lakers debut. Hachimura, acquired by LA in a trade with the Washington Wizards on Monday, is expected to come off the bench versus the Spurs but eventually work his way into the starting lineup.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Lakers as -5.5 home favorites on the spread and -230 on the moneyline.
