Lakers Cancel Tuesday’s Practice

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Lakers decided to cancel practice on Tuesday due to health and safety protocols.

The Lakers have cancelled practice today, and a team spokesperson confirms that it’s related to the league’s health and safety protocols. More details to come. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 14, 2021

Unfortunately, like the rest of the world, the NBA also deals with the COVID-19 crisis. However, the league’s done a stellar job in getting roughly 97 percent of its players vaccinated. Woike adds that further details should be forthcoming. It remains unclear at the moment if any players recently tested positive.

Los Angeles is scheduled to begin a three-game road trip with games against the Mavericks, Timberwolves, and the Bulls. They will then return to STAPLES for a three-game homestand that wraps up with the Nets on Christmas Day.

The league office has already made it clear that it’s not afraid to postpone games if necessary, as evidenced by Tuesday’s matchup between the Bulls and Pistons. As a result, it might take sportsbooks a little longer to hang a number on the Lakers-Mavericks game. Bookmakers will likely wait to see if any players enter the league’s health and safety protocols.

