Lakers Carmelo Anthony To Play On Tuesday

Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports that Lakers forward, Carmelo Anthony, could feature in Tuesday’s home game against the Celtics.

The Lakers say Carmelo Anthony is now AVAILABLE tonight against the Boston Celtics. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 7, 2021

Anthony’s been battling flu-like symptoms, but all indications indicate him suiting up for the matchup. The Syracuse legend is averaging 14.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in his 19th season in the league. He’s also been the team’s best perimeter player as he’s shooting 42.9% from behind the three-point line.

Anthony could play a vital role against a Boston team ranked 18th in allowing 12.5 three-pointers per game.

This season, the Lakers are the epitome of mediocrity, given their 12-12 overall record. They’ve also lost six out of their last ten games heading into Tuesday. Nonetheless, sharp bettors are backing Los Angeles as a four-point favorite even though it’s failed to cover the spread in each of its last six meetings against Boston.

