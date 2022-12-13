Lakers-Celtics Preview: Boston Looking to Bounce Back

We’re planning on brewing a late-night pot of coffee to watch the next edition of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry tonight. The biggest and most nostalgic rivalry in the sport, the teams are on different trajectories as the Celtics are positioned as the elite of the NBA while the Lakers are in purgatory.

This will be the second night of a back-to-back for Boston, so we’ll need to monitor their injury report when it drops, but the Celtics have gone 5-0 in the second leg of back-to-backs this season, 4-1 ATS.

Celtics @ Lakers Game Information

Location: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

The 11-15 Lakers have shown flashes of the team they can be but haven’t put together anything sustainable. Their marquee players are gelling into their roles, but it hasn’t been enough.

Boston has dropped two straight in shocking fashion, by a combined 36 points to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. We’re not ready to dethrone them, but they’ll need to take advantage of weaker opponents, given their slim lead over Milwaukee in the East.

Celtics @ Lakers Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Celtics -3.5 (-110) | Lakers +3.5 (-110)

Celtics -3.5 (-110) | Lakers +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Celtics (-158) | Lakers (+134)

Celtics (-158) | Lakers (+134) Total: Over 235.5 (-110) | Under 235.5 (-110)

A key tonight is how the Lakers counter the three-point scoring of the Celtics. LA is last in the league in made threes per game, while the C’s rank second, with the highest three-point field goal percentage. If Boston gets ahead early, the Lakers don’t have the snipers to catch up.

We don’t see Boston dropping a third-straight game, especially to an underachieving Lakers squad. They’ve shown already they don’t have letdowns on the latter half of back-to-backs (5-0), which is probably why 62% of the wagers are on Boston.

Celtics @ Lakers Prop Picks on FanDuel

Anthony Davis OVER 40.5 Points+Rebounds (-113)

Russell Westbrook OVER 6.5 Assists (-125)

Jayson Tatum UNDER Assists

LA’s Anthony Davis has been scorching lately, and if we take out last week’s game, where AD left early, he’s gone over the prop number (41.5) in four straight. Boston is the eighth-worst rebounding team, maybe the only category the C’s aren’t elite, and they’ll likely have Blake Griffin starting tonight. Look for AD to feast with the best matchup on the floor.

Russell Westbrook has gone over 6.5 assists in four of the past six games and has settled into his new role on Darvin Ham’s team. We expect him to continue to flourish and open up opportunities for his teammates as he cycles through the second unit.

The Celtics injury report has not been released, so there aren’t any official props just yet, but we’re expecting Jayson Tatum’s assist prop to sit at 3.5, and we’ll tout the UNDER. Over the last eight games, Tatum’s assist% has sat at 11.9% compared to his 18% clip on the season. He’s failed to notch four-plus assists in seven of the last eight games.