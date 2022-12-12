Lakers Have Inquired About Pistons SF Bojan Bogdanovic

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers have explored potential trade packages for Detroit Pistons small forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

LA’s interest in Bogdanovic is no surprise, with the Lakers in desperate need of shooting and the Pistons poised to miss the postseason. Through 26 games, only the Atlanta Hawks (32.1%) and New York Knicks (31.9%) have a lower three-point percentage than the Lakers (32.2%). That said, Detroit is reportedly reluctant to move the veteran given his strong production (21.0 PPG) and positive impact on the Pistons’ young players.

Detroit acquired Bogdanovic in a trade from the Utah Jazz this past offseason before agreeing to a two-year, $39.1 million extension on October 30.

The 33-year-old is coming off his best performance of the season on Sunday, pouring in 38 points, including six three-pointers in Detroit’s 124-117 loss to, ironically, the Lakers.

You can find the latest NBA odds and betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook.