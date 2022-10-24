Lakers HC Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook's Benching: 'We Don't Have Time for Feelings'
Paul Connor
Point guard Russell Westbrook is again at center stage amid the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles.
Westbrook was benched for the final three possessions of Sunday’s 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers – a game which dropped the Lakers to 0-3 on the young season. The 33-year-old shot 4-of-15 from the field, finishing with ten points, six rebounds, and six assists.
Asked about any possible repercussions from Westbrook’s benching, head coach Darvin Ham had this to say:
“We don’t have time for feelings or people being in their feelings. Like, we’re trying to turn things around. For one person to be in their feelings about when and where and how they should be in the game, I don’t have any time for that.”
Ham was critical of Westbrook’s shot selection, particularly late in the game when he settled for a 15-foot jumper. This despite being defended by Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who was playing with five fouls.
“I just wish we would’ve attacked the rim directly,” said Ham. “That’s the one shot that teams want you to take and want to give up — long twos, contested twos, what have you. And with his ability to explode and get to the basket still being at a high level, I wish he would’ve did that.”
The Lakers will look to earn their first victory of the season Wednesday when they travel to Denver to battle the Nuggets.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.