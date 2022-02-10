Lakers’ LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Questionable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (knee) and guard Russell Westbrook (back) have been listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, per The Athletic’s Bill Oram.

Given Wednesday night’s game is the second half of a back-to-back for the Lakers, they may remain cautious and keep James out against the lowly Trail Blazers. As for Westbrook, he has yet to miss a game this season, so he will likely give it a legitimate go tonight. If neither play, expect Stanley Johnson and Talen Horton-Tucker to see an uptick in minutes and usage in the outing.

James is averaging 29.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 38 starts on the season. Westbrook has averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in 55 starts on the year.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds

LA is currently 7.5-point favorites against the Blazers on Wednesday, with the total set at 222, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.