Lakers’ LeBron James Questionable For Thursday vs. 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left knee soreness) has been listed as questionable for Thursday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, per team reporter Mike Trudell.

There is a genuine chance that James misses out on this matchup as it’s a front end of an upcoming back-to-back, and the forward has logged at least 33 minutes in 23 of his past 25 games. But with the Lakers sitting at .500 and only in ninth place in the Western Conference standings, Los Angeles may want the 17-time All-Star on the court against a tough opponent like Philadelphia. His availability is genuinely up in the air for this one, so make sure to monitor his status in the hours leading up to tip-off.

James has averaged 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game in 36 starts this season. If he cannot go, expect guard Talen Horton-Tucker to slide into the starting five as his replacement.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently four-point underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, with the total set at 217, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.