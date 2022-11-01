After a dismal beginning to the 2022-23 NBA season, is it fair to ask whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers contending window has now closed? According to the betting markets, the Lakers have continued to see their NBA Championship odds fall, which aligns with their level of play.

BetMGM Sportsbook Insights: L.A. Lakers Futures

Line movement (Last week, current): +1800 to +8000

+1800 to +8000 Ticket%: 10.0%

10.0% Handle%: 18.4%

Lakers Continue to Drop After Poor Start

Even after picking up their first victory of the season on Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers have continued to see their NBA Championship odds drop on the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Whether it’s the drama surrounding Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, or Anthony Davis beginning the campaign in a slumber, things are certainly not going swimmingly in Tinsel Town. Is it already too late to salvage this season?

No, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start questioning whether or not the concept of this edition of the LA Lakers as contenders has come and gone. The Lakers find themselves with +8000 odds, a big change after sitting at +2000 less than one week ago and +1800 the week before.

When you’re led by LeBron James, it’s expected the Lakers will get attention in the futures market. A 1-5 start didn’t help matters, but that doesn’t change that the Lakers still own the second-highest ticket percentage at 10%, followed by the second-highest handle percentage at 18.4%.

In addition to that interest, the higher handle indicates that there have actually been some sizable bets coming in toward LeBron and Co. It’s hard to count out The King, but the makeup of the roster around him has plenty of red flags, and it’s difficult to back what we’ve seen from them so far.

The next stretch of games is going to be very telling for the Lakers, but in the end, it’s difficult to envision this team as a contender with how they’re currently built, and the betting markets, after preseason optimism, now shares that opinion.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.