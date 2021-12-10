Lakers PF Anthony Davis Questionable For Friday Vs. Thunder
December 10
Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis has been listed as questionable for the team’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night due to left knee soreness, per SB Nation’s Harrison Faigen.
Davis has only missed one game so far this season and this is a sudden shift in his availability for Friday night. He suddenly appeared on the injury report this afternoon and if he is unable to go, it may be an opportunity for center DeAndre Jordan to find his way back into the team’s rotation.
With the Lakers currently sitting in seventh in the Western Conference at 13-3, they can seldom afford to lose a key player like Davis, even against the 14th-place Thunder. The eight-time All-Star has averaged 24.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game in 25 starts this season.
Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 4.5-point favorites against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday with the total set at 217.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
