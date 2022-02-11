Lakers Shift Attention to Buy-Out Market After Quiet Trade Deadline

The NBA world was set ablaze following an outrageous trade deadline day. Several teams made significant moves to bolster their playoff chances. The Brooklyn Nets moved on from James Harden, acquiring a package of players, including Ben Simmons. Toronto Raptors dealt Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Thaddeus Young. While Kristaps Porzingis is joining his third team after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards.

Contrarily, some teams that were expected to make moves stood pat. The Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers were rumored to be in the trade market but opted not to make moves on Thursday.

As noted by Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers will now shift their attention to the buy-out market as they look to make a playoff push.

No deal for the Lakers, source tells ESPN. THey'll focus on the buyout market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

LA landed Andre Drummond under these exact circumstances last season, but that move didn’t help the Lakers on their postseason run.

The Lakers have underachieved relative to early-season prognostications, currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference and four games below .500.

Whether their strategy pays off in the long run, remains to be seen. For now, the Lakers sit at +3000 on the NBA Finals futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.