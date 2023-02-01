Lakers Star LeBron James to Play 'A Few More Years'

Speaking with reporters following Tuesday’s 129-123 overtime victory over the New York Knicks, James was asked about chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, to which he replied:
“I’m going to do it. It’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years.”
On pace to break Abdul-Jabbar’s record next week, the 38-year-old James has been as dominant as ever in 2022-23, posting per-game averages of 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists across 36.5 minutes (41 games).
The Akron, Ohio, native signed a two-year extension with the Lakers last September and has said he would like his final NBA season to be played alongside his son Bronny (draft eligible in 2024).
“My last year will be played with my son,” James told The Athletic last year. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”
The Lakers are back in action Thursday against the Indiana Pacers.
