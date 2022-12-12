Lakers vs. Warriors: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

When one thinks of transcendent basketball franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors immediately come to mind.

The Lakers have won a remarkable 17 NBA Championships, tied with the Boston Celtics for most in league history. While the Warriors may not boast that type of historical pedigree, they’ve dominated the sport over the past decade, winning four of their seven NBA titles. Golden State has ushered in a new exciting brand of basketball, one heavily reliant on ball movement and three-point shooting. Both clubs have also been home to some of the game’s greatest players, too numerous to mention.

Lakers vs. Warriors Series History

The two sides have met 467 times (including postseason) throughout their history, Los Angeles winning 282 of those matchups (.603 winning percentage).

Lakers vs. Warriors All-Time Records

Category Lakers Warriors All-Time Wins 3471 2893 All-Time Win Pct. .592 .485 Playoff Appearances 62 36 NBA Championships 17 7

The Warriors turned in one of their best performances of the season on Saturday, downing the league-best Boston Celtics (21-6) 123-107 in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals. Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 66 points as Golden State has now won eight of its past 12 games. “That’s a statement win right there,” said forward Draymond Green. Next for the Dubs is a road tilt against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, one of four games for Golden State this week.

Sunday saw the Lakers snap their three-game losing skid, getting past a feisty Detroit Pistons squad 124-117 and improving to 11-15 on the season. Star forward Anthony Davis continued his dominant play, racking up 34 points, 15 rebounds, and a season-high seven assists, while fellow superstar LeBron James poured in 35 points of his own. Darvin Ham’s squad played three times this week, beginning with Tuesday’s contest against the Celtics at Crypto.com Arena.