Lakers vs. Warriors: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

When one thinks of transcendent basketball franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors immediately come to mind.

The Lakers have won a remarkable 17 NBA Championships, tied with the Boston Celtics for most in league history. While the Warriors may not boast that type of historical pedigree, they’ve dominated the sport over the past decade, winning four of their seven NBA titles. Golden State has ushered in a new exciting brand of basketball, one heavily reliant on ball movement and three-point shooting. Both clubs have also been home to some of the game’s greatest players, too numerous to mention.

Lakers vs. Warriors Series History

The two sides have met 467 times (including the postseason) throughout their history, Los Angeles winning 282 of those matchups (a .603 winning percentage).

Lakers vs. Warriors All-Time Records

Category Lakers Warriors All-Time Wins 3475 2898 All-Time Win Pct. 0.591 0.485 Playoff Appearances 62 36 NBA Championships 17 7

LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday in style Friday, scoring a season-high 47 points, along with ten rebounds and nine assists, as the Los Angeles Lakers (15-21) downed the Atlanta Hawks 130-121. The future Hall of Famer continues to be relied upon heavily in the absence of teammate Anthony Davis, who remains out indefinitely due to a foot injury. Defying all expectations from a player amid his 20th NBA season, James has notched 30 or more points in eight of his past ten contests. He and the Lakers will look for a second straight victory Monday when they travel to Charlotte to battle the Hornets.

The Warriors (19-18) were also in action Friday, Golden State getting past the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 for its fourth straight win and moving a game over .500. Jordan Poole poured in a game-high 41 points as the Dubs improved to 16-2 at Chase Center. If Steve Kerr’s group can solve its road woes (3-16 record), Golden State should be able to climb the Western Conference standings (currently ninth), particularly once superstar point guard Stephen Curry returns from his shoulder injury. The Warriors continue their eight-game homestand Monday versus the Hawks.