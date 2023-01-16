BETTING NBA
03:19 PM, January 16, 2023

Lakers vs. Warriors: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

Paul Connor Paul Connor

When one thinks of transcendent basketball franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors immediately come to mind.

Lakers vs. Warriors Series History

The two sides have met 467 times (including the postseason) throughout their history, Los Angeles winning 282 of those matchups (a .603 winning percentage). The last meeting occurred on October 18, 2022, with Golden State securing an easy 123-109 victory.

Lakers vs. Warriors All-Time Records

Category

Lakers

Warriors

All-Time Wins

3479

2900

All-Time Win Pct.

0.591

0.485

Playoff Appearances

62

36

NBA Championships

17

7

LA’s 17 NBA Championships are tied with the Boston Celtics for most in league history. While the Warriors may not boast that type of historical pedigree, they’ve dominated the sport over the past decade, winning four of their seven NBA titles and ushering in an exciting brand of basketball, one heavily reliant on ball movement and three-point shooting. Both clubs have also been home to some of the game’s greatest players, too numerous to mention.