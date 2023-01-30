Lakers vs. Warriors: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

When one thinks of transcendent basketball franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors immediately come to mind.

Lakers vs. Warriors Series History

The two sides have met 467 times (including the postseason) throughout their history, Los Angeles winning 282 of those matchups (.603 winning percentage). The last meeting occurred on October 18, 2022, with Golden State securing an easy 123-109 victory.

Lakers vs. Warriors All-Time Records

Category Lakers Warriors All-Time Wins 3483 2904 All-Time Win Pct. 0.591 0.485 Playoff Appearances 62 36 NBA Championships 17 7

LA’s 17 NBA Championships are tied with the Boston Celtics for most in league history. While the Warriors may not boast that type of historical pedigree, they’ve dominated the sport over the past decade, winning four of their seven NBA titles and ushering in an exciting brand of basketball, one heavily reliant on ball movement and three-point shooting. Both clubs have also been home to some of the game’s greatest players, too numerous to mention.