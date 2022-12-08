Lakers vs. Warriors: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

When one thinks of transcendent basketball franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors immediately come to mind.

The Lakers have won a remarkable 17 NBA Championships, tied with the Boston Celtics for most in league history. While the Warriors may not boast that type of historical pedigree, they’ve dominated the sport over the past decade, winning four of their seven NBA titles. Golden State has ushered in a new exciting brand of basketball, one heavily reliant on ball movement and three-point shooting. Both clubs have also been home to some of the game’s greatest players, too numerous to mention.

Lakers vs. Warriors Series History

The two sides have met 467 times (including postseason) throughout their history, Los Angeles winning 282 of those matchups (.603 winning percentage).

Lakers vs. Warriors All-Time Records

Category Lakers Warriors All-Time Wins 3470 2892 All-Time Win Pct. .592 .485 Playoff Appearances 62 36 NBA Championships 17 7

Following slow starts to the 2022-23 campaign, both teams have started to turn things around. The Lakers have won seven of their past 11 games, primarily due to Anthony Davis’s dominant play, averaging 31.9 points, 14.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.6 blocks over that stretch. LA is still just 10-13 (13th in Western Conference), but its recent play has provided hope in what was looking like a lost season.

Golden State has also won seven of its past 11 contests. While Stephen Curry has been his usual MVP self (30.0 PPG), he’s beginning to receive some help from “Splash Brother” Klay Thompson. After struggling mightily in the early going, Thompson is slowly looking like his old self, scoring 20+ points in seven of his past nine appearances. Currently sitting tenth in the Western Conference with a 13-11 record, the Warriors remain one of the NBA’s more dangerous teams and should round into Championship form as the year rolls on.