Lakers Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis vs. Raptors Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers will have to hang with the Toronto Raptors without their superstar duo on Wednesday night. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been ruled OUT for tonight’s game, the second leg of a back-t0-back following LA’s loss in Cleveland last night.

Davis actually left Tuesday’s matchup with the Cavs after playing just eight minutes. The talented big man had been dealing with flu-like symptoms all day, and after trying to give it a go, only lasted for part of the opening frame. His official injury designation for this meeting with the Dinos is out because of a non-COVID illness.

LeBron has been dealing with left ankle soreness which is his injury tag for tonight, but you have to think this is more of a load management situation for the King.

Russell Westbrook should see all the run he can handle with both starters not suiting up tonight, so you might want to take a look at some of his offensive props.

FanDuel Sportsbook has moved this spread from -9 (Toronto) all the way to -12.5 with the official news that LBJ and AD will sit. The home favorite Raptors are also -770 on the moneyline, while the game total sits at 228.5.