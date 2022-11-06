Lakers Without Patrick Beverley vs. Cavaliers on Sunday
Grant White
Two wins through their first eight games isn’t how the Los Angeles Lakers envisioned their season starting. But there’s no time to sulk over the slow start with LeBron James’s former squad, the Cleveland Cavaliers, coming to town for an inter-conference battle.
The Lakers will have to get past the Cavs without Patrick Beverley, who was ruled out with a non-COVID-related illness.
Darvin Ham says both LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play today. He hasn’t decided who will replace Patrick Beverley in the starting lineup yet.
Beverley is in his first season with the Lakers and has been a solid defensive presence. The 34-year-old ranks third on the team in Defensive Win Shares, with a 1.5 Defensive Box Plus/Minus Rating, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.
The Lakers don’t have an abundance of guards right now. Dennis Schroeder is out with a thumb injury, and Russell Westbrook has been relegated to a sixth-man role. That could necessitate James moving to the backcourt for Sunday’s matinee, although Darvin Ham is non-committal on the starters.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Lakers priced as +5.5 home dogs against the Cavs, with the total set at 222.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.