LaMarcus Aldridge Not Expected to Re-Join Nets on Road Trip

The Brooklyn Nets are heading out for a mini two-game road trip, and they’ll remain without one of their frontcourt leaders for both games. Nick Friedell confirmed that LaMarcus Aldridge wouldn’t join the Nets on their road trip while resolving his foot soreness.

Nash says he doesn’t expect LaMarcus Aldridge (foot soreness) to join the Nets on this road trip. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 11, 2022

This season, Aldridge has appeared in 29 games for the Nets, starting 10 and averaging 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Nic Claxton has been the go-to starter at center, with Alridge unavailable. The 22-year-old has started four straight games for the Nets, making it 13 on the season, along with 19 total appearances. Claxton is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds as a starter and has a running four-game fantasy point total of 116.6. Claxton carries a $5,500 salary on the after hours slate at FanDuel.

The Nets kick-off their two-game road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at the Moda Center. Brooklyn enters the contest as -8.5 favorites, with the total set at 226.