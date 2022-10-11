LaMelo Ball Will Miss Start of Hornets Season With Ankle Sprain
joecervenka
The Charlotte Hornets will begin the 2022-23 campaign without their star guard. According to Senior lead NBA Insider for The Athletic Shams Charania, LaMelo Ball suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain that will keep him off the court for the start of the season.
Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium.
Ball turned his ankle in Monday’s preseason loss to the Washington Wizards. After going down in the paint yesterday, he was visibly in pain before limping off the court with help. The highly-skilled playmaker had already been ruled out for Wednesday’s exhibition game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but obviously, this is much worse news.
It’s unclear how long the 21-year-old will be on the shelf, but typically, an injury of this nature requires 4-6 weeks to heal.
Ball is coming off a fantastic debut season. The former third-overall pick won the NBA Rookie of the Year award and received his first All-Star nod. LaMelo averaged 20.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while putting up a team-best 7.6 assists per game.
Despite the injury, Ball is still in contention for more NBA hardware this year. FanDuel Sportsbook has the California native with the seventh shortest odds (+3200) to take home Most Improved Player.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.