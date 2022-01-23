Lauri Markkanen’s X-Rays Negative, out with High Ankle Sprain

Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor reports Lauri Markkanen‘s x-rays came back negative and that his injury is a high-ankle sprain.

Markkanen was helped to the locker room after contesting a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander layup in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Thunder.

The Cavaliers we’re still able to hold off Oklahoma 94-87 without Markkanen. He had nine points, two rebounds, and a block in the 13 minutes before he had to leave the game. Darius Garland had a team-high 23 points and 11 assists. Evan Mobley had a season-high 17 rebounds and added 15 points to help power Cleveland past the Thunder.

This season Markkanen is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. The Cavs are fifth in the East and have won six of their past seven games.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Cleveland is +3300 to win the Eastern Conference.

Dean Wade started the third quarter in Markkanen’s place. Markkanen’s absence could see more playing time for Wade, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens.