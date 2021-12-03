LeBron James clears health and safety protocols and will play against the Clippers

Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that LeBron James will play against the Clippers on Friday. James tested positive for Covid but has since tested negative multiple times. After testing positive for Covid, NBA players must produce two negative PCR tests before being cleared to play. James is listed as probable on the Laker’s injury report due to an abdominal strain he’s been dealing with. He leads the Lakers in scoring with 25.8 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. With James returning, both Wayne Ellington and Talen Horton-Tucker will take a hit to their minutes. The Lakers are on a two-game win streak and were able to beat the Kings without James in the lineup. However, getting James back is huge for the Lakers because the Clippers are significantly better than Sacramento.

