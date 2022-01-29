LeBron James is out for the Lakers on Friday

LeBron James won’t play Friday for the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. James will miss his second straight game due to a knee injury. The injury is considered day to day, and it’s the first time James has missed back-to-back games since November. James is averaging 29.1 PPG, 7.7 REB, and 6.3 AST in 36 games this season.

The Lakers will also be without Anthony Davis as he will miss the contest versus the Hornets due to a wrist injury. Davis suffered the injury during the Lakers’ loss to the 76ers on Thursday. Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, and Trevor Ariza are likely to see increased minutes with James and Davis out of the lineup.

The Lakers are not off to a good start in this game as they currently trail the Hornets 9-3 early in the first quarter. The Lakers are +11.5 (-108) underdogs in this contest and are +590 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 218.5, over (-115), and under (-111). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.