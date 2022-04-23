LeBron James Promises He Won't Miss Playoffs Again

Overview

There’s a comfort in knowing that LeBron James is just like the rest of us. The 18-time All-Star is at home watching NBA Playoffs, tweeting whatever comes to mind, and pondering what could have been.

However, unlike the rest of us, James isn’t content to sit back and enjoy the show, leading to another promise from the future Hall of Famer.

James tweeted out that he “can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career!”

I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 23, 2022

James has missed the postseason in two of his four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, needing a Play-In Tournament victory to make the playoffs last year, only to be eliminated in the first round.

Still, King James is looking to the future and committed to playing for the Larry O’Brien Trophy in all his professional seasons to come.

We can’t blame James for wanting to be a part of the action, as this year’s edition of the playoffs has been nothing short of sensational, including tonight’s action.

There are three games on tap Friday night. The Atlanta Hawks host the Miami Heat, looking to put a stranglehold on their Eastern Conference series. The Milwaukee Bucks are in a closer than anticipated series with the Chicago Bulls. The Phoenix Suns will have to overcome the loss of Devin Booker if they hope to move past the New Orleans Pelicans.

FanDuel Sportsbook has bettors covered throughout the NBA Playoffs with game lines, futures, and props.