The Los Angeles Lakers struggled without LeBron James, going 1-4 over the past five games. However, they will be looking to get back on the winning track now that they have their leading scorer on the court again. King James is in the starting lineup against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Another new starting five for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/Lgl6d4Jl7b — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 6, 2022

A sore left knee had kept James out since January 25. The four-time NBA Champion tested his knee out in warm-ups and got the all-clear to return against the Knicks.

James is starting next to Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, and Stanley Johnson.

Avery Bradley was relegated to bench duties. He’s started 40 games for the Lakers this season and averages 6.9 points to go with 2.4 rebounds per game.

The betting market was already expecting King James to return on Saturday night, as the line remains unchanged on news of his return. The Lakers enter the contest as 5-point favorites with the total set at 216, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.