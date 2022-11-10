LeBron James to Undergo Tests Following Groin Injury
Paul Connor
According to ESPN.com, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James will undergo tests on his injured groin on Thursday. James suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 114-101 loss to the Clippers and did not return. The 37-year-old finished the night with 30 points, eight rebounds, and five assists as the Lakers fell to 2-9 on the campaign.
“I didn’t do anything extraneous on the play,” said James. “Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. So immediately, I had to come out after that on the next play down when I went to the free throw line.”
Lakers fans can only hope James’s injury is minor, unlike the groin tear he suffered during the 2018-19 season, which forced him to miss 17 straight games. The 18-time All-Star did not rule himself out for Friday’s contest against the Sacramento Kings.
“I’ll go around [the clock] treatment for 24 hours, and if it’s OK on Friday, I’ll be in the lineup,” said James.
If James is forced to miss any time, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will be asked to take on more of the scoring load and would be viable options in DFS contests.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.