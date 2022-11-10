LeBron James to Undergo Tests Following Groin Injury

According to ESPN.com, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James will undergo tests on his injured groin on Thursday. James suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 114-101 loss to the Clippers and did not return. The 37-year-old finished the night with 30 points, eight rebounds, and five assists as the Lakers fell to 2-9 on the campaign.

“I didn’t do anything extraneous on the play,” said James. “Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. So immediately, I had to come out after that on the next play down when I went to the free throw line.”

Lakers fans can only hope James’s injury is minor, unlike the groin tear he suffered during the 2018-19 season, which forced him to miss 17 straight games. The 18-time All-Star did not rule himself out for Friday’s contest against the Sacramento Kings.

“I’ll go around [the clock] treatment for 24 hours, and if it’s OK on Friday, I’ll be in the lineup,” said James.

If James is forced to miss any time, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will be asked to take on more of the scoring load and would be viable options in DFS contests.

You can find the latest NBA odds and betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook.