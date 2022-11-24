Los Angeles Clippers Season Betting Update

The Los Angeles Clippers have been an interesting team to follow early on, and their ceiling is still a championship contender.

There’s no doubt that the NBA is a star-driven league, and you need multiple if you want to compete for an NBA title. The Clippers have that with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but health concerns surround both players. The term “load management” has primarily stemmed from Leonard, which kicked off with the San Antonio Spurs and continued during his one season with the Toronto Raptors. It’s hard to argue that it didn’t work, considering Leonard has won NBA Finals MVP twice, along with two NBA Championships.

George handled the bulk of the load last season and managed to put up solid numbers. That has carried over to this year, leading the team averaging 23.6 points per game. Leonard has suited up for just five games and only started three. The Clippers have been, while still jumping out to an 11-8 record. If Leonard can play a relatively full workload, the Clippers will definitely be a dangerous team down the stretch.

If the team can stay healthy, is there value in looking toward any of the Clippers’ odds in the futures market?

Clippers Futures Outlook

There’s some solid depth to the Clippers’ rotation under head coach Tyronn Lue. Meanwhile, Leonard has proven on multiple occasions that he can come back from injury stronger, but he’s not getting any younger. Heading into action on November 24, the Clippers own the second-shortest odds to win the Western Conference at +330, demonstrating the oddsmakers’ confidence in this roster. You can see that built into their current price, knowing their ceiling in ideal circumstances. With the Clippers occupying the sixth seed in the West, it’s hard not to like their current price to take the conference. This team has the pieces to play for an NBA Championship, but it’s also understandable if you fade them because of their health concerns.

