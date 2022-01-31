Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/31
LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Game Information
LAC (26-26) IND (18-33)
Date: 01/31/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): LA Clippers (118) vs. Indiana Pacers (-138)
Moneyline (Current): LA Clippers (124) vs. Indiana Pacers (-146)
Spread (Open): LA Clippers (2.5) vs. Indiana Pacers (-2.5)
Spread (Current): LA Clippers (3) vs. Indiana Pacers (-3)
Game Total (Open): 214
Game Total (Current): 223
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: LA Clippers (4200)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Indiana Pacers (50000)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: LA Clippers (56.97%) vs. Indiana Pacers (43.03%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: LAC – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: LAC -132
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: LAC – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: LAC +2.1
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: N/A – Projected Total: 223.2
