11:16 AM, December 30, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/30

Date: 12/30/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +7   -110   O N/A   N/A   +240  
 Current +7   -110   N/A   N/A   +250  
Atlanta Hawks  Open -7   -110   U N/A   N/A   -295  
 Current -7   -110   N/A   N/A   -320  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   27.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   10.9 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   10.5 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
5. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   14.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   6.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. C  Onyeka Okongwu   8.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   12.7 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   17.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 MIA +9.0 228.5 112-98
Tue, Dec 27 ORL +3.0 236.5 129-110
Sun, Dec 25 DAL +7.5 231.5 124-115
Fri, Dec 23 CHA -3.0 243.5 134-130
Wed, Dec 21 SAC +8.0 239.5 134-120

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 BKN +7.5 231.0 108-107
Tue, Dec 27 IND -1.5 238.0 129-114
Fri, Dec 23 DET -10.0 234.0 130-105
Wed, Dec 21 CHI -5.0 235.5 110-108
Mon, Dec 19 ORL -8.5 229.5 126-125