01:20 PM, January 28, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/28

Date: 01/28/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +7.5   -110   O 237   -110   +235  
 Current +9   -110   233.5   -110   +315  
Boston Celtics  Open -7.5   -110   U 237   -110   -290  
 Current -9   -110   233.5   -110   -400  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   29.9 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
2. C  Anthony Davis   27.2 Points, 12.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.8 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
4. C  Thomas Bryant   12.8 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. PG  Dennis Schrder   12.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. PF  Rui Hachimura   13.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   31.1 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.8 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. C  Robert Williams III   7.9 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
4. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. SG  Derrick White   10.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. C  Al Horford   9.4 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 25 SA -7.5 244.0 113-104
Tue, Jan 24 LAC +4.0 232.0 133-115
Sun, Jan 22 POR +5.5 239.0 121-112
Fri, Jan 20 MEM +6.5 244.0 122-121
Wed, Jan 18 SAC -2.5 244.0 116-111

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 26 NY -8.5 221.5 120-117
Tue, Jan 24 MIA +2.0 214.5 98-95
Mon, Jan 23 ORL -7.5 229.0 113-98
Sat, Jan 21 TOR -3.0 224.5 106-104
Thu, Jan 19 GS -6.5 242.0 121-118

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2020/2021